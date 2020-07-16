York police have charged a 23-year-old man with robbing a gas station at gunpoint.

Police say Michael W. Marble, formerly of New Sharon, went into Mr. Mikes Mobile Station on Route 1 on June 12 while brandishing a revolver. He demanded cash from an employee and fled the store on foot, but officers were not able to locate him during a search of the area, according to police.

On Wednesday Marble was identified as a suspect with assistance from corrections officers at the York County Jail, where he was being held on unrelated charges.

Marble confessed to the robbery during an interview with detectives at the jail, according to police.

Marble was charged with armed robbery, a Class A felony. Bail was set at $15,000 cash.

