SCARBOROUGH — Each year in early April, the Gym Dandies of Scarborough host a weekend of community performances. This year would have been the 39th annual Community Performance.

The Community Performance provides an opportunity for over 200 students to showcase the skills they have learned throughout the season and is an important fundraiser to support the Gym Dandies program.

This spring, the Gym Dandies season ended abruptly when schools closed in mid-march and all performances and events were cancelled.

To provide Gym Dandies with an opportunity to share their incredible talents with families, friends, and community, the group put together a Virtual Community Performance. This video features short clips of Gym Dandies juggling, unicycling, and performing other tricks.

The video was edited and compiled by Gym Dandy and rising 9th grader Calvin Venegoni-Ranger. The soundtrack was provided by local musicians Simple Future and Max Michael.

The Virtual Community Performance can be viewed any time on the Gym Dandies YouTube Channel: Gym Dandies of Scarborough Maine. The link is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZodJA8Rw0Q0&t=4s

