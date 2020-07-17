The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust has a new slate of board officers. The trust’s board of directors elected four members to officer positions this past spring. Reeve Wood of Bowdoinham steps into the role of President after serving as Board Vice President. Dixie Stedman of Bath is now the Vice President, formally serving as the Board Secretary. Steve August of Bath graciously continues to serve as Treasurer, and Travis Wolfel of Bath is the new Board Secretary.

“We are excited to announce our new board officers who stepped up during these far from usual times. They will be instrumental to guide KELT to accomplish our strategic goals”, said Executive Director Carrie Kinne, in a news release. “These individuals boast backgrounds and experience in areas vital to KELT’s success, while also sharing unique connections to the region we serve and cherish.”

Traditionally, the trust’s members elect officers during the land trust’s public annual meeting. In order to adapt to public health concerns and regulations on in-person gatherings, its annual meeting and is postponed until this fall.

The land trust has also released its 2019 report highlighting their work in land conservation, education, stewardship, restoration and more. It is available at kennebecestuary.org/2019-annual-report.

Those looking to volunteer or otherwise become involved with the land trust should contact Becky Kolak at [email protected] or (207)442-8400.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: