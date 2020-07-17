Now is the time to rise above the hate and show empathy, compassion and love. As a caring mom, I encourage my daughter to be kind and respectful to family and friends. Be like Stella! Be kind. If you have witnessed or experienced micro-aggressions, bullying, harassment, hate speecH or violence, speak out. The Maine Human Rights Act is the anti-discrimination law and we have the power to stop hate, stand up and do what is right. Now is the time to show love and support each other. Thank you.

Margaret Brownlee

South Portland

