AUGUSTA — A challenge of petitions filed by an independent candidate for U.S. Senate was withdrawn on Friday, clearing the way for Bar Harbor businessman Max Linn to appear on the November ballot.
Linn is running for Senate in a race where the high-profile candidates are Republican incumbent Sen. Susan Collins and Democrat Sara Gideon, the speaker of the Maine House.
Former state Sen. Mary Small of Bath, a Republican, filed a complaint challenging the validity of Linn’s nominating petitions.
A hearing began Thursday, but on Friday, Small’s attorney said she acknowledged that her complaint would not have eliminated enough signatures to invalidate Linn’s candidacy.
