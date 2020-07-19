HARRISON – Ryan Russell Richard, 54, passed away July 11, 2020 at his residence in Harrison. He was born Aug. 28, 1965, a son of Lawrence Richard and Judith (Cousins) Rand.

Ryan grew up in Westbrook and attended schools locally. Immediately following school, he began working at SD Warren as a paper maker for many years until his accident at the mill in 1997. Although complicated health following the accident left Ryan unable to work, he always maintained a good attitude and enjoyed life to the fullest.

Ryan was happiest when surrounded by his family and friends. He enjoyed riding his Harley and being outside, whether that was camping, boating, swimming or fishing. He could often be seen tinkering on one of his many ongoing projects or working in the yard. He will be remembered for his kind heart, easygoing personality, and just an all-around fun person.

He was predeceased by his son, Gary Lee Richard.

He is survived by his mother, Judith Rand and her husband, Dr. J. Chase Rand; father Lawrence Richard; his daughter, Samantha Richard; grandson, Camryn Greenwood; longtime partner, Tinamarie Smith; siblings, Darin Richard and his wife Janelle, Lawrence Richard Jr., and Michelle Bouthiet; stepchildren, Christina Smith, Nicole Roszka, and Justin Smith; nephews, Connor Richard and Gideon Richard.

The family is holding a private service and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, ME 04062. To express condolences or participate in Ryan’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ryan’s name may be made to:

Camp Sunshine

35 Acadia Rd.

Casco, ME 04015

