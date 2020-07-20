PORTLAND — Live music venue One Longfellow Square has met its $175,000 fundraising goal to stay in businesses through the COVID-19 shutdown.

With shows over the last few month canceled or rescheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 185-seat music venue at Congress and State streets launched an emergency GoFundMe campaign to remain in operation until mid-2021, when it hopes concerts can resume.

“The nonprofit performing arts center was in danger of closing forever with looming rent payments and no income on the horizon due to the nature of the virus and the live music industry’s reliance on dense crowds in small places. Incredibly, the community rallied around the venue and has given us a chance to survive the economic hardship of this pandemic,” One Longfellow Square said in a press release.

The staff is working to find ways to safely bring music to the public.

The fundraising campaign will remain active for the next several weeks.

