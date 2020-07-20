Three former champions will be in the first group to tee off Monday morning in the opening round of the Maine Women’s Amateur Golf Championship at Augusta Country Club.

There’s a good chance all three could be in Wednesday’s final group to close the tournament, too.

Defending champ Jordan Laplume, 2018 winner Bailey Plourde and Lori Frost – who won the Women’s Maine State Golf Association championship in 2004 and 2005 – will tee off at 7:30 a.m. Monday. The 54-hole, three-day tournament will feature 90 golfers representing 32 clubs across the state.

Laplume and Plourde have played many rounds together, but not since the 2018 Women’s Amateur in Rockland, Plourde said.

“We grew up playing together,” said Laplume, who recently completed her sophomore season on the Merrimack College golf team. “I’m excited.”

As with all other tournaments in Maine this summer, the Women’s Amateur will be played with a few modified rules. Pins must remain in the hole at all times, and players will not be allowed to have caddies. Carts are limited to one rider, and players are asked to avoid handshakes and high fives.

“Obviously, I understand, but I’m a creature of habit,” said Plourde, who recently completed her junior season on the Centre College golf team in Danville, Kentucky. “The one I don’t like most is not having a caddy. It will give (the tournament) a different feel. Reading the greens is what I like having a caddy for.”

After winning the tournament in 2018, Plourde skipped it last year, when she stayed in Kentucky to complete a summer internship. Plourde said she’s somewhat familiar with Augusta Country Club, having played it in high school competition. She recently played a practice round there.

“It’s in great shape,” Plourde said.

Social distancing has not prevented Laplume from playing and practicing frequently, she said.

“Since golf is such an individual sport, I can practice pretty much any time I want to,” Laplume said. “I have the same mindset as last year. I just want to focus on myself mentally and just be relaxed.”

Another season of tough collegiate competition also helped, even though the spring portion of the season was halted early.

“Playing girls who are better than me on tough courses has made me better,” Laplume said.

Plourde also feels like her game is in strong shape.

“I’m feeling pretty good. I’ve got to keep my confidence up. That’s usually where I run into trouble,” Plourde said.

The field also includes Leslie Guenther, who won the tournament in 2014; Kristin Kannegieser, who won WMSGA titles in 2007 and 2010; and Carrie Langevin, who was runner-up to Laplume last year at Webhannet Golf Club in Kennebunk.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous