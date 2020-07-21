PORTLAND — Since 2012, the neighborhoods of Libbytown, Nasons Corner, Rosemont and Stroudwater have been represented by Richard Farnsworth, but come November House District 37 will have a new representative.

At last week’s Democratic primary, first-time political candidate Grayson Lookner narrowly defeated long-time public servant James Cloutier to represent the party in the November. He is running against Republican Jane Frey, in her second bid for the seat, and John Warren Safarik, a Green Party member who is staging a write-in campaign. Farnsworth will be termed out in November and is retiring from public office.

Lookner was surprised, yet pleased with his primary victory.

“Jim Cloutier would have done a fantastic job. He’s worked for decades to improve this community, but this was about voters looking for a new vision and style of government for the future,” he said.

Between now and November, Lookner said he will continue to engage with voters.

“I will continue to call people and talk to them directly and listen to their concerns. I won’t take people’s votes for granted. I want to hear everyone’s voice in the process and make sure everyone is heard,” said Lookner, a proud progressive who aims, if elected, to focus on social and racial injustice work.

Not facing competition in the fall, Barbara Wood is expected to become the new legislator in House District 38, which includes the West End and the St. John/Valley neighborhoods. Current Rep. Matthew Moonen has served four terms and cannot run again because of term limit restrictions.

Wood, a one-term Portland city councilor, won a three-way race for the seat in the Democratic primary July 14 over Charles Skold and Michael Flaherty.

“I’m thrilled to have won and grateful to the voters who supported me and the wonderful team of volunteers who made it happen,” Wood said. “I promise that I shall work very hard to return their investment by advancing the interests of Portland and the state of Maine. I’d also like to congratulate my opponents, Charles Skold and Michael Flaherty, for running such a great campaign.”

The results of the House District 41 Democratic primary featuring Laurie Davis, Benjamin Grant and Samuel Zager took just less than a week to become official.

Although he was the leading with 49.5% of the vote, Zager didn’t officially earn the primary victory until July 21 after a ranked-choice runoff in Augusta declared him the winner. Zager captured 158 of the voters’ second-place votes to put him over 50%, the threshold needed to win the race.

Zager said is aware of “how many chronic and acute challenges affect the people of Portland” and he is ready to get to work once seated.

“There is much work to be done to progress toward our brightest and just future,” he said.

The seat is now held by Erik Jorgensen, who is being termed out of office.

“Both Ben and Laurie have been terrific candidates and are very well credentialed. There was no negative campaigning among us. They are going to continue to do really great things for the city. We are all Democrats and we agree on so much,” he said. House District 41 represents Deering Center, Deering Highlands, Woodfords Corner and Oakdale neighborhoods.

In House District 43, Edward Crockett fended off a primary challenge by fellow Democrat Robert Mentzinger. The district covers North Deering and a section of Falmouth.

“I am a very proud Democrat today,” Crockett said Thursday after the results were in. “We ran a positive, productive campaign and it is something the Democrats in District 43 appreciated.”

Crockett, who is also not facing competition in November, said he will continue to focus on affordable healthcare, education, the economy and property taxes during his second term.

“The work is so critical and I can’t wait to get back,” he said.

