Janet Louise King 1933 – 2020 WEST BATH – Janet Louise King of West Bath passed away at Mid Coast Hospital on July 16, 2020 after a period of failing health. Janet was born on Orr’s Island, one of ten children to Lendall Nelson Stilphen and Pearl Marie (Barrows) Stilphen on April 20, 1933. She graduated from Morse High School in 1951 and was proud of her status as “Head Majorette” in the marching band. In 1960 she married Ralph Kimball King Jr. Janet took pride in being independent and held many different positions during her working years. She was employed as a bookkeeper for Dr. Charles Burden, The Maine Shoe Co. and the Brunswick-Topsham Water District. Her most notable employment was with the New England Telephone Co. where she started in the 1950’s as a switchboard operator for a brief stint then returned to the position in 1969 and stayed with the company during its transition to NYNEX where she became a supervisor and an instructor, retiring in 1994. After retiring she drove a taxi for her son Dale’s company (Brunswick Taxi). She really enjoyed it and was a customer favorite. Intrepid by nature, Janet loved to drive to Florida (often by herself) to visit her twin sister Joan. She also enjoyed visiting son Jack and his family in Louisiana during Mardi Gras to eat “King Cake” and collect the festive beads. One of the highlights of Janet’s life was a trip to Austria with her son Ralph and daughter Mary-Ann. Janet encouraged all six of her children to participate in extracurricular activities and always found a way to get them there. She was also very generous with her time, often providing childcare for her grandchildren even when she was working full time. Janet’s hobbies included gardening, doing crossword puzzles and collecting “beanie babies”. She also enjoyed camping with her children and grandchildren . She will be remembered for her lovely smile and beautiful blue eyes. She was predeceased by brothers Harvey, Lendall and George and sisters Kathleen, Joan, Madelyn, Beverly and Pam. She is survived by her sister Blanche Graybill and her husband Kenny of Orr’s Island, her sister-in-law Gayle Stilphen of Metairie, La., sister-in-law Barbara Swain and her husband Chet of Brunswick; and children Jack M. King and his wife Janet (Lafayette ,La. ), Joan M.Ouellette (Orr’s Island), Dale H. King and his wife Joanne (Brunswick), Thomas (Ralph III) King (Topsham), Mary Ann Goan (Brunswick), GaryF. King and his wife June (Wiscasset); and grandchildren Charles Stewart and wife Holly, Jaclyn Young and husband David, Justin Ouellette and his wife Kendele ,Matthew Ouellette, TJ Ouellette, Katharine King, Valerie King-Mallar and her husband Israel, Sara J King, Adam King, Natalie King, Jayne King, Joshua King, Jillian King, Heidi Kritzman, Holly Goan, Heather Goan; and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their gratitude to the caring staff of both Hawthorne House and MidCoast Hospital. Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m., Tuesday, July 21 at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., in Brunswick. Private interment will be in Orr’s Island Cemetery. To leave a note of condolence or share a memory please visit, http://www.brackettfh.com

