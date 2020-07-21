BIDDEFORD — Aircraft using Biddeford Municipal Airport should soon have a much smoother runway surface, thanks to a project that began the week of July 13.

The project, fully funded through a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration, includes major resurfacing of the 3,000-foot runway 6/24, as well as replacing runway and approach lighting.

Airport Manager Peter Donaher said the last time the runway was resurfaced was in 1992.

The city received word in May 2019 that it had received a $7.5 million FAA grant as part of the federal agency’s Airport Improvement Program, one of 127 awards throughout the country.

The project outlined in the grant application enhances airport safety by reconstructing the runway, runway lighting and markings, improving runway safety areas and drainage, and preparation of a Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan for compliance with federal standards. As well as safety, city officials said the improvements will also aid in efficiency of airport operations and assist in compliance with FAA standards.

The resurfacing and lighting portion of the project is being completed by the Sargent Corporation of Stillwater at a cost of $4.6 million.

On a recent weekday, contractors were using heavy equipment to remove the pavement surface.

“Follow on steps will include removing the base underneath, down three to four feet, and repacking the earth every 12 inches to protect the runway from settling and frost heaves,” said Donaher.

The FAA grant comes as the airport undertakes its first Master Plan update in nearly 15 years.

“Maine’s airports are vital pieces of our state’s infrastructure that promote job creation and economic development throughout the surrounding communities,” said Sen. Susan Collins as she announced the award a year ago. “Throughout the state, airports play a critical role not only to transport residents and visitors, but also to provide medical services for those in rural communities in emergencies when seconds count.”

Work is expected to be completed and the runway reopened in early October.

City officials noted there is no local financial match required with the grant award, saving the city and the state $375,000 each.

Two other Maine airports were also awarded FAA grants under the program: Eastport Municipal Airport received $5.2 million for runway rehabilitation and lighting improvements, and Newton Field Airport in Jackman received $1 million to extend its runway to accommodate ambulance service by LifeFlight of Maine.

