The University of Maine at Machias has suspended its five varsity athletics programs indefinitely, the school announced Tuesday morning.

The suspension was prompted by the unexpected costs and loss of revenues resulting from the coronavirus pandemic and, according to a press release, “is part of a broader effort to reduce expenditures and restructure campus operations.”

The suspension will affect two full-time employees, four temporary part-time coaches and 73 student-athletes, including 20 new recruits. UMaine-Machias will honor scholarships through the 2023-24 academic year for student-athletes who wish to remain at the the school, which will also provide support for any athletes looking to transfer.

UMaine-Machias offers five sports: men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s basketball. The Clippers compete in the United States Collegiate Athletic Association as a member of the Yankee Small College Conference. Their opponents include UMaine-Augusta, UMaine-Fort Kent and UMaine-Presque Isle.

“This is a sad day for the Clipper family, especially for our student-athletes who work so hard to excel on the field, court, track, and in the classroom,” said athletic director Michael Belanger.

The announcement was made in a joint statement by Joan Ferrini-Mundy, the president of the University of Maine and UMaine-Machias, Dan Qualls, the head of campus at UMaine-Machias, and Belanger.

“The decision to suspend varsity athletics was made after many hours of deliberation among the three of us, and many others,” read the statement. “The suspension is a necessary step toward reducing expenditures under the constraints of our current budget. It was not taken lightly and was made only after we had carefully considered other options for restructuring without suspending operations.”

The statement also noted that the school is pursuing other levels of athletic competition:

“The suspension of varsity athletics does not signal the end of competitive sports at UMM. Beginning this fall, we will look at expanding our intramural offerings and possibly developing a club sport model, in accordance with all the latest state and federal health and safety protocols … Ultimately, we’re optimistic that this will be a more sustainable and competitive model for athletics at our campus.”

Belanger, who will continue in his role as fitness director, will form a committee this fall in partnership with the University of Maine Campus Recreation program to explore options for expanding non-varsity sports offerings, including e-sports.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: