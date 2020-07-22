In the July 18 Maine Voices column by Mary Ann Lynch (“Why this Democrat supports Sen. Susan Collins”) lauding Collins’ independence and bipartisanship, there is a conspicuous omission: any mention of the current president of the United States, Donald Trump. As the “leader” of our country and her own party, he has been the antithesis of civility; he has debased his office, his party, the government, and the rule of law.

Sadly, the same morning I read Ms. Lynch’s essay, I learned of the passing of the great Rep. John Lewis, a true American hero. Only months ago during the impeachment hearings he said “When you see something that is not right, not just, not fair, you have a moral obligation to say something, do something, Our children and their children will ask us: ‘What did you do? What did you say?’”

Ask yourselves now: these past years what did Sen. Collins do? What did she say?

John Adams
Nobleboro

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles