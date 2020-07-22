NAPLES — The Naples Marine Patrol is hosting a “Christmas in July” event on Brandy Pond beginning at 8 p.m. this Saturday.
This is the first time the patrol is hosting the event, which First Officer Mark Maroon said he hopes will create a new tradition during a “painful year.”
The free event will be a way for residents to safely participate in a “celebration,” Maroon said. He said they are expecting a couple hundred boats.
Everyone is invited to participate and people are encouraged to adorn their boats in colorful lights and decorations. There will be a DJ playing Christmas music and awards for the best decorations. Spectators will be able to view the procession from the Causeway.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Tokyo chief: Olympics not possible in 2021 if held under current conditions
-
Arts & Entertainment
Kim Kardashian asks for compassion, empathy for Kanye West
-
Nation & World
White House, Republicans resist state, housing aid in virus package
-
Sports
NBA notebook: Rockets’ Westbrook OK to practice; Clippers’ Beverley leaves bubble
-
Nation & World
U.S. orders China to close its consulate in Houston