NAPLES — The Naples Marine Patrol is hosting a “Christmas in July” event on Brandy Pond beginning at 8 p.m. this Saturday.

This is the first time the patrol is hosting the event, which First Officer Mark Maroon said he hopes will create a new tradition during a “painful year.”

The free event will be a way for residents to safely participate in a “celebration,” Maroon said. He said they are expecting a couple hundred boats.

Everyone is invited to participate and people are encouraged to adorn their boats in colorful lights and decorations. There will be a DJ playing Christmas music and awards for the best decorations. Spectators will be able to view the procession from the Causeway.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: