MANCHESTER — Ruby Haylock’s last shot was her biggest.
Haylock chipped in for birdie on the first playoff hole to win the Maine Women’s Amateur Championship and hold off a furious rally from Bailey Plourde on Wednesday.
Haylock, 15, shot 1-over 74 for the day, but saw a four-shot lead with three holes to play vanish after Plourde closed with a par and two birdies.
On the first playoff hole, the 10th at Augusta Country Club, Haylock hit her second shot to the apron in front of the green, while Plourde found the putting surface. Haylock’s chip took a couple of bounces before falling in the hole, and when Plourde’s putt fell short,
Haylock had secured her first Women’s Am title.
This story will be updated.
