Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers are working on a long-term contract extension, and according to reports the former Red Sox outfielder is heading for a big payday.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the extension covers 12 seasons and will pay him at least $353 million in new money. Including 2020, Betts will earn over $380 million in 13 seasons with Los Angeles.

Betts still hasn’t played a regular-season game since he was traded by the Red Sox in February for Alex Verdugo and prospects Jeter Downs and Connor Wong. The novel coronavirus pandemic postponed spring training in March. Baseball’s new Opening Day is Thursday.

While baseball paused, the Dodgers were working to secure Betts’ services beyond this year. He is due to become a free agent at the end of the season.

Angels outfielder Mike Trout signed the largest contract in baseball history in March 2019. He’ll make $426.5 million over the next 12 years and cannot be traded without his permission. Trout was 27 at the time the deal was signed.

Betts, who turns 28 in October, might be second only to Trout among the best players in the game. In 2019, he batted .295 with 29 home runs and 80 RBI for the Red Sox. That was considered a “down year” in comparison to his MVP campaign of 2018: a .346 average, 32 home runs, 80 RBI and a career-high 30 stolen bases.

In Los Angeles, Betts is poised to join the reigning National League MVP, Cody Bellinger, to form an incomparable outfield duo. Bellinger has been deployed in center field and Betts in right field in exhibition games this year.

Throughout his time in Boston, Betts rebuffed multiple contract offers from the Red Sox and seemed intent on hitting free agency after the 2020 season. It appears the economic uncertainty caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic changed his strategy, potentially making the outfielder more amenable to a long-term agreement.

“We made legitimate offers over three offseasons,” Red Sox principal owner John Henry said Feb 17. “We made it clear to Mookie and I made it personally clear, 1-on-1, that we wanted to see him in a Red Sox uniform for the rest of his career if possible.”

“I’ve loved it here. I love the front office, my teammates, coaches,” Betts said. “It’s been nothing but amazing here. Just because you go to free agency doesn’t mean you don’t want to be somewhere. It’s just a part of the business.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »