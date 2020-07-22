SCARBOROUGH—Assistant Town Manager Larissa Crockett is leaving her position in Scarborough to become the town manager in Wells.

Crockett, of Saco, whose last day will be Aug. 1, has worked for the town since 2016. She announced her departure in a thank-you letter posted in the town’s e-newsletter, which she also edits.

“This job has been exciting, challenging, educational, and often just plain fun,” she wrote. “I have had the pleasure of working with a remarkable staff and have also had the chance to meet and work with many of the residents that help make Scarborough an incredible place to live.”

“She’s been a terrific addition to my staff, and she’ll be dearly missed,” said Town Manager Tom Hall.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: