Community members are planning to protest Wednesday night at Portland City Hall to pressure public officials to improve access to safe and affordable housing during the pandemic and beyond.

“Portland’s housing crisis and the perceived scarcity of space for people to call a home existed long before the pandemic brought it to the city’s attention,” the organizers said in a written statement before the event. They asked local leaders to consider the impact of the recent closure of the Preble Street Resource Center due to coronavirus risks.

The city released its own statement in response to complaints about homeless people gathering in Deering Oaks park and criticism from advocates.

“The uptick in complaints, and rise in activity in Deering Oaks park, coincides with the COVID-related closures of on-site operations at the Preble Street Resource Center, the Portland Public Library and other local assets previously available to people during the daytime,” spokeswoman Jessica Grondin said.

Grondin said the city will be providing “additional outreach” in the park to connect people with available resources and shelter. Staff at city shelters and the Milestone Recovery shelter will encourage their guests to stay during the day, and additional shaded space will be provided at the Oxford Street Shelter.

Portland is currently operating three overnight shelters — the Oxford Street Shelter, a temporary shelter at the Portland Exposition Building and a family shelter. The shelter at the Expo opened in response to the pandemic. The city is also housing as many as 200 people in local hotels.

Preble Street also operated an emergency shelter in a gym owned by the University of Southern Maine, but that space closed this month because the school needed to prepare it for the fall semester. Grondin said the Expo and the Oxford Street Shelter are at 50 percent capacity even after they absorbed guests who were staying at the gym.

The nonprofit’s soup kitchen also closed its dining room this month and switched to a delivery model to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission.

Grondin said the city notified Preble Street on Friday that a permit is needed to use public property.

“In addition and simultaneously, city staff began working with Preble Street to outline a license agreement for their proposed food delivery program,” Grondin said. “While those discussions were ongoing, Preble Street was not barred by the city from operating its food delivery services. Rather, Preble Street continues to offer its food delivery program at eight other locations while the terms of the license agreement are finalized.”

The “sleep out” at City Hall was not organized by a particular group or organization, and the statement described the leaders as “people impacted by this crisis.” They also wrote a letter to public officials, demanding investments in housing, public health services and public transportation.

“Throughout the course of the pandemic, many groups and individuals have highlighted Portland’s desperate need for more shelter beds and more public health resources for our most vulnerable residents.,” the letter says. “On Monday, WGME reported that a new encampment of dozens of unhoused people has started in Deering Oaks park since the Preble Resource Center’s day shelter closed their doors recently due to COVID-19. But this is only a fraction of the people who are living outside right now with nowhere else to go.”

