The U.S. Department of Transportation is providing an additional $750,000 to research how a new hybrid propulsion system performs on a soon-to-be-constructed ferry operated by Casco Bay Lines.
It’s the final piece of funding needed to move forward with the diesel-electric hybrid propulsion system, said Hank Berg, general manager of the Casco Bay Island Transit District.
Casco Bay Lines estimates that the propulsion system will eliminate up to 800 metric tons of carbon emissions annually, while also reducing exhaust fumes and engine noise and vibrations.
Earlier this week, the ferry line was awarded $3.2 million for the purchase of the propulsion system. The additional funding will analyze how the system performs in the real world, officials said Friday.
U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, the chairwoman of the transportation appropriations subcommittee, praised the ferry service company for pioneering an “environmentally friendly, cutting-edge engine technology.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
College
Sources: Notre Dame could drop football independent status, join ACC for 2020
-
Arts & Entertainment
Mel Gibson recovers after coronavirus hospitalization
-
Local & State
Maine to offer free vaccine clinics for shots missed during pandemic
-
Local & State
Maine researchers find microplastics in larval lobsters
-
Arts & Entertainment
Depp’s lawyers play video to support claim ex-wife attacked her sister
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.