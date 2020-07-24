Milk from a Central Maine dairy farm contained levels of a harmful “forever chemical” that were 60 to 150 times higher than health standards, triggering a state investigation and raising new concerns about PFAS contamination on farms.

The levels of chemical contamination in the farm’s milk are the highest, by far, ever recorded in an agricultural setting in Maine and could be among the highest ever recorded in milk in the country.

In fact, samples collected from the unnamed farm by state regulators contained more than 20 times as much contamination of the chemical PFOS as milk from a York County dairy farm whose situation drew national attention and sparked an intensive, ongoing review of PFAS contamination in Maine.

“They were very startling and very concerning for this individual farm, and certainly not something that we were expecting,” said Nancy McBrady, director of the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Bureau of Agriculture, Food and Rural Resources.

But McBrady and other officials with the department, although alarmed by the unprecedented levels found at the dairy farm, also said the discovery shows that the state’s periodic testing and supplier-tracing system works.

The department would not name the farm or specify its location but said the small operation is no longer selling milk or beef from cattle. Investigators from the agency as well as the Department of Environmental Protection are looking for potential sources of the contamination.

“Our testing approach allows us to identify and investigate potential issues of concern before they can become a problem, so we can ensure that retail milk in Maine is safe,” Amanda Beal, Maine’s agriculture commissioner, said in a statement on Friday. “At the same time, the state is committed to helping farmers who may be impacted by PFAS contamination to find a viable path forward to continue farming and producing products that are safe for people to consume.”

However, the discovery is likely to increase pressure on the state to conduct more widespread testing of farms and agricultural products for a family of chemicals – collectively known as PFAS – at the center of growing health concerns worldwide.

The department was alerted to a potential problem while testing retail milk samples for PFAS, following up on similar testing conducted in the spring of 2019. While 19 of the 20 latest samples were below the reporting limit, one was high enough to prompt follow-up inquiries with the milk processor, which in turn led to tests of raw milk from several supplier farms.

Tests in June and July revealed levels of the chemical perfluorooctanesulfonic acid, or PFOS, that ranged from 12,700 to 32,200 parts per trillion at the central Maine farm. That higher figure is 153 times above the 210 parts per trillion cutoff for when milk can no longer be sold commercially in Maine.

McBrady said the farm was a small operation with 40 to 50 milking cows, meaning its contribution to the overall milk supply was also small.

“Retail milk, we feel, based on this testing continues to be a safe product in Maine,” McBrady said in an interview. “Retail milk is a product of multiple producers that are blended together and are testing out very well.”

PFOS is a type of chemical that was used for decades in non-stick cookware, water- or stain-repellant carpeting and fabrics, grease-resistant food packaging and in the highly effective firefighting foam found at airports and military bases around the globe.

It is part of a broader chemical family – collectively known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS – used in countless modern household products but are coming under increasing scrutiny because of health concerns.

But the strong chemical bonds that have made PFAS so popular with manufacturers (and convenience-obsessed consumers) also mean they do not break down easily in the environment or the body. Some PFAS linger for indeterminate amounts of time, hence the nickname “forever chemicals.”

One of the oldest and best-studied types, PFOS has been linked to cancer, low birth weight in infants, high cholesterol, immune suppression and changes to fertility and reproductivity. As a result, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency set a drinking water “advisory level” of 70 parts per trillion.

Manufacturers in the U.S. voluntarily phased out the production of PFOS and a related chemical, PFOA, by 2005. But the chemical was so widely used that, between 1999 and 2012, PFOS was found in 99 percent of sampled blood from U.S. residents. PFOS and its PFAS cousins also routinely show up in human waste and, in turn, in the sludge used as fertilizer in Maine and across the country.

Sludge appears to have been the contamination source at Stoneridge Farm, a dairy operation in the York County town of Arundel. Over a period of decades, farmer Fred Stone spread treated sludge, or “biosolids,” from local waste treatment plants – as well as some waste from a paper mill – on his and other farms in order to enhance the nutrient levels of his fields.

In 2016, the Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Wells Water District found somewhat elevated levels of PFAS in a well on Stone’s property. Subsequent testing by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry found levels of PFOS at 1,420 parts per trillion. The water district installed a filter on the well.

Stone said the contamination – which he blames on the state because it actively encouraged the use of sludge as fertilizer – has ruined his family’s century-old farm. He lost his contract with a processor, has been unable to sell milk and has to kill of more than half of his herd.

Stone is suing several PFAS manufacturers, the water district and a paper company. He has also been actively pushing for regulatory changes in Augusta and Washington, D.C., even as he fights with the U.S. Department of Agriculture for more than a year’s worth of dairy disaster relief payments he contends he is owed.

The Stoneridge Farm situation has already had ramifications in Maine and – along with a larger dairy farm contamination case in New Mexico – led to nationwide conversations in the dairy industry about PFAS.

In early-2019, the administration of Gov. Janet Mills began requiring all wastewater treatment plants to begin testing for PFAS before distributing treated sludge for land application. The DEP has also imposed some restriction on its use when PFAS is present at elevated levels, although environmental and health groups contend the state’s policies are still too lax to protect public health.

Earlier this year, a PFAS Task Force created by Mills produced a report after months of meetings. Among the report’s recommendations are “greatly expanded testing of agricultural produce and products” grown in soils fertilized with sludge and continued restrictions on land application of biosolids.

The task force also called on Maine to require manufacturers to disclose use of PFAS in products and require safer alternatives, when they are available.

“The state should also discourage non-essential uses of PFAS in Maine by requiring those uses to be phased out,” the report reads. “Legislation should be introduced to require this where authority does not already exist.”

This story will be updated.

