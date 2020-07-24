Get everything and the farmhouse sink when you go all in on a Maine farm property. These finds, ranging in age from 250 to 31 years old, are about an hour from Portland and include plenty of acreage, hardwood floors, updated kitchens and bathrooms, vintage wallpapers and nine fireplaces between them.

23 Kimball Corner Rd., Naples

5 Beds, 3.5 Baths, 4 Acres, $355,000

Built in 1770. The largest of the homes featured here, this charmer has 4,400 SF of living space. Find two fireplaces in the common rooms and curl up on window benches. Beautiful touches everywhere, from wainscoting to built-in cabinets, to wood and brick accents. The back deck overlooks gardens with plenty more space to roam. Near Sebago Lake and Shawnee Peak. Best of all? It has a new furnace, water heater, sump pump and oil tank.

2532 Milton Mills Rd., Acton

2 Beds, 1.5 Baths, 75 Acres, $359,000

Built in 1900. While not technically farmhouse style, a home on 75 acres of land may be called a farmhouse in spirit, especially when the property has already growing apple, pear and plum trees, blueberries, blackberries, grapes, strawberries and raspberries. The exterior has fresh paint, a metal roof and windows were recently replaced. The large kitchen gets cozy with a wood stove. If you need more room, you’ve got room to build.

1089 State Rd., Eliot

4 Beds, 1.5 Baths, 1.5 Acres, $399,900

Built in 1819. Welcome to Asa Brooks’ farmhouse, full of the platonic country details like wide-beamed floors, latch doors and fireplaces yet maintained to modern standards, including a new roof and water heater. The 1.5 acres are private, surrounded by trees. A three-story barn can be accessed from the house on two levels for storage and extra hang-out space or potential expansion. Move in before the season is over to enjoy the screened-in porch and outdoor shower.

56 Cobbs Bridge Rd., New Gloucester

4 Beds, 2 Baths, 7 Acres, $475,000

Built in 1790. The perfect shade of colonial yellow makes this superb, sunny home stand out against the summer greens. Wide-panel wood floors and walls complement modern touches in the updated kitchen. Four fireplaces fill this home, which beyond the bedrooms has a post and beam barn for a workshop. Be it summer, fall, winter or spring, a beautiful wrap around farmer’s porch with swing has timeless views of the perennial gardens.

727 Webbs Mills Rd., Raymond

4 Beds, 2.5 Baths, 9 Acres, $549,900

Built in 1850. The three-story barn announces historic Meadow Brook Farm to visitors and its potential new owner. Nestled between mountains and lakes, this property is both a fabulous landmark residence and a working apple orchard. Three fireplaces here, a soapstone woodstove, and wide pine floorboards. The property includes a farm stand, detached garage and greenhouse.

15 Wild Horse Run, Kennebunkport

3 Beds, 3.5 Baths, 6 Acres, $765,000

Built in 1989. The home on this hobby farm in Cape Porpoise is contemporary, bright and full of fun details. It has a first-floor master suite and got a remodel last year, updating bathrooms, flooring and landscaping. The property includes a greenhouse and barn, with a 700 sq. ft office space. The barn has two horse stalls and a former riding ring now has raised vegetable beds. Check this one out before the wild Maine blueberries on the property peak in late summer. Peaceful bonus: The property abuts 550 acres of Kennebunkport Conservation Trust.

