A house fire in Yarmouth late Friday night injured five firefighters and caused minor burns to one of the occupants.

Twenty-one members of the Yarmouth Fire Department responded to an “all-hands” call at around 10 p.m., for a home on fire at 30 Idle Acre Drive. Mutual aid was provided by North Yarmouth, Cumberland, Freeport and Falmouth fire departments.

All of the occupants of the home escaped but one did suffer minor burns. Five firefighters, all from the Yarmouth department, suffered heat exhaustion and lacerations. None required hospitalization and all returned to duty.

The fire scene was cleared around 3 a.m., Saturday. Crews returned to the scene later Saturday morning to check for hot spots and to assess the fire’s origin. According to the Yarmouth Fire Facebook page, the cause is under investigation.

