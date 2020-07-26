Editorial Page Editor Greg Kesich’s July 12 column, “White with a capital ‘W,’ ” deserves applause. We Whites are no more diverse in our outlook than Blacks, as he points out, but we do have one distinctive characteristic: white privilege, not be followed in stores, not to pulled over for driving while Black, etc.

Therefore, please ignore the Associated Press Stylebook. Write ”White” and “Black.” Hang the supposed need for consistency. AP is the dictator of infelicity: We were not permitted to use the percentage sign until last year because some busybody in The Associated Press liked you to spell out “percent”? Yankee thrift calls for “%”!

Please, Press Herald, use your own noggin. Remember Ralph Waldo Emerson: “A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of little minds, adored by little statesmen and philosophers and divines.”

Chalmers Hardenbergh

Freeport

