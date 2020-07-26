BRUNSWICK – Edward Francis Egan died peacefully in Brunswick on July 15, 2020, at the age of 101. He had recently celebrated his 74th wedding anniversary with his wife Doris.

During his long life, Ed Egan founded Egan Machinery Company with his father and brother, traveled to six continents, pursued music and sports, and above all, cultivated a deep love of his family. He instilled in his five children his own qualities of curiosity, fairness, integrity, generosity, and adventure.

Ed was born on April 28, 1919 in Jersey City, N.J. to Francis and Louise Egan. He was salutatorian in the class of 1940 at Stevens Institute of Technology, where he earned a mechanical engineering degree. After graduation, he worked at Ross Engineering, and then served for three years in the Army Air Corps as a captain in the South Pacific until VJ day August 1945.

Ed and Doris Cunningham were married in January 1946 at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. They spent many years in Martinsville, N.J. followed by retirement years in Brielle and Manasquan, N.J., and later in Brunswick, near their two daughters.

In 1946, Ed, his brother Larry and his father started Frank W. Egan and Company, later Egan Machinery Company. Ed served as president of the company from 1957 until his retirement in 1982. The company designed and manufactured paper- and plastics-making machinery. Innovative patents led to international business, which afforded him the opportunity to travel and appreciate foreign cultures, food and wine. Beginning in college, he discovered skiing and later introduced his children to his love of the sport at Stowe, Vt.

Ed was committed to voluntary causes and served on the boards of Somerset Medical Center, Somerset Savings and Loan Association, and the Stevens Institute of Technology. He received an honorary doctorate from Stevens in 1985.

Ed and Doris grew up in the big band era where their dancing skills were often a showstopper and they were still dancing together at his 100th birthday. He loved singing, playing the piano and guitar, often accompanied by his songbird wife. Till the end of his days, he would often say, “I married a wonderful woman and I am a happy old man.”

Edward Egan is survived by his wife Doris; five children, Michael, Nancy, Kathleen, Patricia and Frank; as well as 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Denis Catholic Church, Manasquan, N.J. on August 31 at 9:30 a.m. An online tribute will be made available. For information or to express condolences, please visit http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

