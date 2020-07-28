Spurling Fitness of West Kennebunk has chosen York County Shelter Programs as its nonprofit beneficiary for its annual Spurling Charity 5K. The race will be held Aug. 8-9.

This marks the fifth year the personal training gym has organized the event. Its goal is to encourage participants to raise money for a community-based organization. This year’s event is a virtual race, due to COVID-19.

Entrants can walk or run on a treadmill, a favorite nature trail or other 5K course where they can follow Maine CDC recommendations on social distancing. Participants can run whenever they choose to, over the course of the two days.

The registration fee is $30. For more information or to register, visit www.spurlingcharity5k.com.

Participants can also register at https://racewire.com/register.php?id=11451. The Facebook page is: https://www.facebook.com/spurlingcharity5k.

Those interested in sponsoring the event or volunteering will also find information on Spurling’s website.

