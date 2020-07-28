Library offers Friday afternoon gaming

Those looking for something to do with friends on Friday afternoons can join Friday for Teen Gaming at 3 p.m. at Kennebunk Free Library. Participants will play JackBox. It’s a multiplayer game that can be played from a distance, all that is needed is a device with internet access.

Before the game begins participants will receive a code to log in and play along. Participants will meet via zoom at 3 p.m. to go over the rules and pass out the code. For the link, visit https://networkmaine.zoom.us/j/88980582413 or check the calendar for the Zoom link. Open to all teens ages 10 and up.

The event is free and wheelchair accessible. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St., Kennebunk. For more information and to register, call 985-2173 or visit www.KennebunkLibrary.org.

Teens take-home kits for August

Every week, kits will be available at the library to be picked up along with curbside orders. Each kit will include the supplies and instructions necessary to complete the weekly project, either a craft or a science experiment.

Every Monday participants will meet via Zoom to chat and complete the previous week’s project. To join, visit https://networkmaine.zoom.us/j/86356573384 at 3 p.m. or see the library calendar for the Zoom link. All Teens ages 10 and up are welcome.

Midsummer Keyboard Concert available via streaming

Mark Thallander, former organist at The Crystal Cathedral in Garden Grove, California, will lead a Midsummer Keyboard Concert from The Church on the Cape in Cape Porpoise, on Aug. 9 at 7 p.m.

Thallander is a free-lance organist, composer, arranger and author. His triumph over an auto accident is an inspiring story.

Joining him will be pianist Mark Rossnagel of Portland. He is one of Portland’s premier pianists having received his master’s degree in piano performance from the University of Southern Maine.

Completing the trio of keyboard artists will be Janice Stover, outstanding organist and choir director at the church. She attended Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois, and Gordon College in Wenham, Massachusetts, graduating with a degree in organ performance.

Because of COVID-19 precautions, the concert will be streamed live and can only be seen at www.churchonthecape.org and facebook.com/churchonthecape.

Book explores Kennebunk’s history through images

The Brick Store Museum announced the publication of a new book using vintage postcards in the Museum Archives to explore the changing landscape in this town in the 20th century.

“The Kennebunks in Vintage Postcards,” published by Arcadia Publishing this month, features 183 postcards from the museum’s collection. The book can be purchased for $21.99 at the museum’s store, called the Mercantile, at 117 Main St. in Kennebunk, or online at www.brickstoremuseum.org.

Kennebunk’s proximity to three large bodies of water — the Kennebunk River, the Mousam River and the Atlantic Ocean — fueled its development over thousands of years. Kennebunk’s waterways were home to Wabanaki hunters, settlement farmers, early lumber mills, and a booming shipbuilding business.

The Maine coast soon brought tourists to Kennebunk and its beaches. By the 1930s, Kennebunk Beach and its surrounding area contained several hotels and beach cottages. Sites like the Wedding Cake House, Kennebunk Beach, Main Street, and Blowing Cave quickly reached new heights as well-known landmarks.

Postcards played a part in fueling the powerhouse tourist industry that remains active to this day.

With captions written by museum staff members Leanne Hayden and Cynthia Walker, with research assistance provided by museum volunteer Bruce Jackson, the book explores Kennebunk’s 20th century history with images from around town. Some are recognizable, while others are visions of past structures and landscapes that no longer exist.

The book is dedicated to former Kennebunk Town Historian and Museum Trustee Stephen P. Spofford, who passed away unexpectedly last year before the book was written. He was planning to help compile the book.

The 128-page paperback book surveys Kennebunk’s downtown, beaches, amusements, and rarities using postcard images found in the museum’s collection. Books can be ordered via www.brickstoremuseum.org for curbside pick-up or shipping. The museum is now open to the public, with its Museum Mercantile relocated to a larger space to encourage physical distancing and healthy visits to the museum.

