KENNEBUNK – Corning Inc., Hyperlite Mountain Gear and Portsmouth Naval Shipyard have stepped forward with Personal Protective Equipment to be distributed in York County.

The shipyard recently donated 1,500 PPE for United Way of York County to distribute, and Corning Inc. in Kennebunk donated 2,000 masks to distribute to nursing homes and daycare centers in Sanford and Kennebunk. Hyperlite Mountain Gear donated 100 masks sewn at its facility in Biddeford, according to a news release form United Way of York County.

“These donations of personal protective equipment show the commitment our community partners have to ensuring York County residents remain healthy and safe during COVID-19,” said United Way of YOrk COunty president Brian Petrovek.

United Way of York County is working to distribute the protective equipment into the community. Organizations with a need can contact Jason Ketterick at [email protected]

