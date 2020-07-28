Hats On! is the theme of the summer’s first Walk Around Wiscasset on Thursday, July 30, from 5-6:30 p.m. A replacement for Wiscasset Art Walk due to the COVD-19 pandemic, this strolling event gives friends, neighbors, and visitors, a chance to socialize safely, according to news release.

Walk Around Wiscasset is encouraging participants to wear festive clothes topped with summer hats. Village strollers are requested to wear face coverings, maintain social distance, and not congregate in large groups. There will be no performers or vendors, or any other organized activities.

“To win town approval for this special evening, we agreed to adhere to the safety recommendations in the governor’s latest executive order and keep the evening as simple as possible,” said event organizer Lucia Droby in the release. “We hope people will come out and enjoy spending time together in a public space and also follow safety recommendations. We’d like to hold more Walk Arounds in August and September to replace our Wiscasset Art Walk this summer.”

Village shops and galleries are open during the Walk Arounds at the owners’ discretion.

Organizers encourage strollers to enjoy Wiscasset’s Museum in the Streets panels, which are located throughout the Village. Panels provide information about significant historical and architectural Village features including period photos and amusing anecdotes. Panel locations can be found in brochures attached to each panel’s post or via an online app.

Walk Around Wiscasset, will be held on the last Thursday of July, August, and September, from 5-6:30 p.m. For more information about Walk Around Wiscasset visit www.wiscassetartwalk.org or contact Lucia Droby at [email protected]

