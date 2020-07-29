CAPE ELIZABETH – Allan James Braff of Cape Elizabeth was born Feb. 21, 1930 in Bronx, N.Y. to Ruth and Joseph Braff and died July 20, 2020.

Allan was raised in Yonkers, N.Y., spent childhood summers at Camp Lenox in Otis, Mass., and attended Roosevelt High School. He graduated from University of Rochester in 1951 with a B.A. in Philosophy and went on to get an M.B.A. from Columbia University in 1953 before serving in the U.S. Army 1954 – 1955.

He received his Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Wisconsin in 1959 and began his academic career at West Virginia University. After a brief time at Northwestern, he moved to the University of New Hampshire and remained there as a member of the Whittemore School faculty until his retirement. A Fulbright fellowship received in 1967 brought him to University College Dublin where he met his wife, Florence.

In 1985, Allan retired to the coast of Maine where he had spent summers since 1969. In his retirement, he enjoyed sailing, painting, chess, and spending time with his family. Allan was a founding member of the Davis Point Woods and Meadow Association in Cushing and served as its first president from 1981 until 2007. Allan is warmly remembered for his kindness, generous spirit, and devotion to his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Florence; their three children, Jennifer, William, and Jonathan; and seven grandchildren, Clara, Amy, James, Eliot, Mabel, Lucie, and Esme. He is also survived by his first wife, Beverly Phelan, their son Peter, and predeceased by their daughter, Carol.

