To the editor,

Like all parts of our lives and community, the Arundel Historical Society has been forced to adapt to the direct and indirect effects of COVID-19. The decision to cancel our events this year wasn’t easy, but necessary to ensure that all members of our community remain safe and healthy.

Given that the historical society mission of creating a stronger community through the preservation of our town’s history and heritage is largely based on the gathering of families, friends and neighbors, we are looking at how we can best adapt to still serve this goal in the coming year.

We want you to know that the Arundel Historical Society Board is still meeting (at a safe distance) to discuss how we can achieve this end in the short term, but also keeping our eyes ahead to when COVID-19 restrictions can be safely eased and we may again gather as we have in the past.

We still don’t know what the remainder of 2020 will allow, but we are planning for whatever the situation may be. In the meantime, we will keep you apprised of any changes to the calendar and we are here to answer any queries about how we are adapting or about our community’s history. In addition, we welcome any historical information or photos you may have to share, and please inform us of any Arundel veterans we can add to our honor roll.

Finally, we would like to express our gratitude to all of our sponsors, members and volunteers who have made all of our work possible. This year has brought a lot of uncertainties and we are especially thankful to those who have shown their continued support to the historical society. Until we are able to meet again, we wish you all good health, happiness, and well-being.

Arundel Historical Society Board of Directors

To the editor,

I believe the letter with the headline “Happy with School Board Decision” was an embarrassment to Ms. Adams, your newspaper and Dr. Cooper.

I would like to believe that Dr. Cooper was given the job on the basis of her qualifications and her qualifications alone as I am sure Dr. Cooper would agree. So the statement of Ms. Adams that “no mention of the recent racial incidents and community-wide efforts, such as Many Towns One Circle, that led to this decision” is a very perplexing statement to me.

The color of your skin doesn’t determine your success in America. It’s about how hard you work and the choices you make. Don’t let anyone try to tell you otherwise.

Susan Kamuda

Arundel

