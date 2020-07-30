PHIPPSBURG — Whether a recreational vehicle park will be allowed at Popham Beach in Phippsburg may depend on a second opinion from a sound engineer.

David and Tracy Percy, prior owners of Percy’s General Store in Phippsburg, want to create a nine-unit RV park on the former site of the store, which was demolished last year. If approved, the RV park would be set up at 6 Sea St., near the intersection of Sea Street and Popham Road.

The Percys initially proposed a park with 11 RV sites, but lowered that number to nine after neighbors expressed concerns over how loud the park would be.

“I don’t know if we’ve gone out of our way enough to appease everyone, but we’re trying,” David Percy said. “Some of the noise issues should be alright.”

The Phippsburg Planning Board tabled its decision of whether to approve the proposed park for a third time Tuesday evening.

During a public hearing last month, Percy said each campsite will have a connection for water, electricity and septic, as well as a fire pit. The facility will also have a two-story, 20-by-30-foot utility building with storage, an office and a bathhouse for guests.

The board already unanimously approved the 50-foot setback from the center of Sea Street and the two-story bathhouse at an earlier meeting, but debated Tuesday whether moving two RV sites that border a residential property back by 15 feet would make a difference in noise level for neighbors. ‘

Percy said they would make the change for the sake of their neighbors, but the board ultimately asked for the applicants to seek a second opinion from the sound engineer.

The applications also proposed an 8-foot-tall wooden fence with vegetation around it for privacy and to reduce noise, per the recommendation of a sound engineer, but planning board members wondered Tuesday if a 6-foot-tall fence would suffice.

“We’re trying to make sure everyone involved is treated fairly,” said Planning Board Chair Marie Varian.

The applicants also needed to contact the Phippsburg fire chief to ensure all emergency vehicles can easily enter and exit the site. Phippsburg Fire Chief Andrew Hart told board members emergency vehicles could access the park, and the board voted 4-1 to accept his statement.

While some local residents have expressed concerns over whether the RV will be too loud or block their view of Popham Beach, Jonathan and Linda Day, who live a few cottages down the road from the Percys, said they hope the board approves the RV park.

He said the Percys currently allow beachgoers to park on the site of their store, which causes an influx of visitors to spill onto their private beach, but an RV park would bring fewer people into the area.

“It’s a catch-22 but I hope it passes because it’s the lesser of two evils,” said Jonathan Day. “We’ve shared our beach for years … now it looks like Coney Island.”

The date of the next meeting when the Planning Board hopes to make its final decision hasn’t been set, but will be announced on the town’s website.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: