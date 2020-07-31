The Protect Maine’s Fishing Heritage Foundation will hold a live concert on the ocean at Chebeague Island on Sunday to raise money for COVID-19 relief for Maine lobstermen.
Contributions will be matched dollar for dollar up to $25,000 by the foundation. Hosted and socially distanced on the waters of Casco Bay, the event will feature “Turd Pollock” a band from Chebeague Island that is volunteering its time to help the lobster industry, which has suffered the impacts of Covid- 19.
“Lobstermen are hurting, said foundation President Rock Alley. “We felt with the mission of our organization this was a good place to start. Some lobstermen have received PPP loans but the amounts have been small and run out quickly. It will be a great day to have a little fun and enjoy the music and raise money for a good cause.”
The event, which will be live streamed on Facebook, begins at 1:00pm and will go until 3:00pm. People are invited to drop anchor on the southeast side of Chebeague Island at the float where the concert will be performed observing 6 feet of social distancing.
Donations can be made on Facebook or through the foundations’s website.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Street
Stream Pink Navel on Aug. 4
-
Maine Street
Stream Roan Yellowthorn on Aug. 5
-
Local Elections
Incumbent Kim Rosen wins Republican primary recount in Senate District 8
-
Times Record
Shipbuilder, striking workers to head to bargaining table
-
Local & State
Maine reports 24 new coronavirus cases, one additional death
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.