Maine is giving schools in every county the okay to look at offering in-person instruction for all students this fall, according to a newly released county by county advisory system released Friday.
The system currently lists every county in Maine as “green,” meaning the risk of COVID-19 is relatively low and schools may consider in-person instruction as long as they are able to implement health and safety measures.
The three-tiered system classifies counties as either red, yellow or green based on the risk associated with the spread of the virus. Red means the county has a high risk of spread and in-person instruction is not advisable. Yellow means the county has an elevated risk and schools may consider hybrid instruction as a way to reduce the number of people in buildings at any one time.
The classifications, which will be updated every two weeks, are meant as a recommendation with decisions on school openings ultimately left up to individual districts.
All schools must follow health and safety measures required by the Department of Education regardless of their county’s color designation. Those include a requirement all staff and students above the age of two wear masks as well as adherence to daily symptom checks, social distancing and hand hygiene.
This story will be updated.
