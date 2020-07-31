Carney thanks voters

To the editor,

Many thanks to all who participated in the July 14 Democratic primary, bond ballot and school budget approval. This summer’s high voter turnout, in the midst of a pandemic, speaks to how thoughtful and engaged our community is. Town Clerk Tody Justice, and all the town employees and volunteers who worked so hard to make the July 14 election safe and easy for voters, deserve special acknowledgment for their accomplishment.

I was honored to be one of three community-spirited, dedicated candidates eager to represent Senate District 29 in the Maine Legislature, and I’m proud to be your Democratic nominee in November. I’d like to give a special thank you to the many members of our community who supported my campaign by letter-writing, phone banking, posting lawn signs, contributing, and in countless other ways.

As we look forward to the November election, every voter will be focused on making the best decisions for our community, state and country. As a candidate, I’ll be focused on learning as much as I can about your concerns and priorities so that I can represent you well in Augusta. I’m excited to speak with you, and hope we will connect soon.

Anne Carney

Support for Stacy Brenner

To the editor,

I first met Stacy Brenner at her campaign kick-off event this winter, and I felt an instant connection! Like me, she’s a mother to two strong daughters, but she has also birthed a sustainable small farming business, a career as a highly regarded nurse-midwife, and the beginnings of what I know will be a successful effort to serve our community as a State Senator.

In early spring, while most of us were battening down the hatches and preparing to isolate indefinitely, Stacy was responding to economic pressures – and the increased demand for her medical skills – by simultaneously shifting her business model to succeed in a COVID-economy and dusting off her scrubs to return work at a hospital. In other words, multitasking like a mother!

Stacy Brenner has a heart big enough to hold her staunchest supporters alongside her harshest critics, the resilience and adaptability inherent in all Maine farmers and small business owners, and the patience to nurture the smallest hopeful seeds – both literal and conceptual – into beautiful, bountiful harvests.

As Maine heads into the unsettling territory of another pandemic season, Stacy will provide a strong and reassuring presence in Augusta while also nursing our state back to health and economic prosperity. Please join me in supporting Stacy Brenner for Maine Senate District 30, on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Erin Rowan

Scarborough

