The Trump campaign is circulating plenty of “Women for Trump” signs – but none, of course, reading “Men for Trump.”

Because men count for more than just a subgroup of the population? Because men differentiate themselves on the basis of their talents and occupations? Because it would affront them to lump them all together on the basis of their gender, their reproductive capability, alone?

A Women for Trump bus was colored, what else, pink. And we have President Trump recently addressing, as if they still existed in any numbers, “Suburban Housewives.” That should help send a clear message to all the rest of us women – teachers, writers, doctors, lawyers, police officers, farmers, factory workers, executives, soldiers, artists, COVID-19 researchers: Vote Democratic!

Patty Krebs

Southport

