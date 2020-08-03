A meeting of governors from around the country that had been scheduled to take place in Maine has been moved online to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
The summer meeting of the National Governors Association had been scheduled to convene Wednesday in Portland.
The association said the event has been moved online “in accordance with public health guidelines and to afford governors from around the country a forum to meet and discuss common goals and priorities without leaving their home states, commonwealths and territories.”
The organizers of the event said more than 40 governors are expected to participate.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, is expected to transfer chairmanship of the association over to New York’s Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Portland last hosted the association’s meeting in 1983.
