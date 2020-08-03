Portland Public Schools Superintendent Xavier Botana is recommending a hybrid model for the return to school and that the district push the start of classes for students ahead two weeks to Sept. 14.

The plan, which will be presented to the Board of Public Education Tuesday, calls for elementary school students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade to return in-person two days per week for the start of the school year with hopes to bring all elementary students back five days per week by the middle of October.

The board will have a first reading and take public comment on the proposal during a meeting to be held virtually over Zoom on Tuesday. A vote is expected Aug. 18.

The proposed plan comes as districts around the state are weighing how to re-open this fall. On Friday the Maine Department of Education recommended districts in every county could reopen for in-person instruction with safety requirements in place, though state officials said they also anticipated some districts would choose hybrid models.

In Portland, middle school students and high school freshmen would have in-person learning two days per week while students in grades 10 through 12 would follow a “learning center model,” primarily taking classes remotely with access to in-person or virtual office hours and support.

Across the district Wednesdays would be reserved for targeted student outreach and teacher planning with no new lessons or assignments given.

Students in elementary and middle school and 9th graders would be divided into two groups based on last name. Group A would attend school in-person Monday and Thursday and learn remotely Tuesday and Friday while Group B would do the opposite.

All high school students would have a 6.5 hour school day with the in-person portion for ninth grade students being three hours and the rest of the school day done remotely. Elementary and middle school students would have a 5-hour school day to allow teachers time to check in with remote learning students.

All students across the district are being given the option to choose remote-only education. Those students would also have a 5-hour school day through a program run by educators who are unable to come to school in-person or who have sought an approved accommodation to work remotely.

School board member Tim Atkinson said Monday he is feeling good about the district’s progress in planning but was not yet ready to say if the board would follow Botana’s recommendation.

“Whether we will be able to open safely at the time when we usually have school starting in September, I think there’s still a few weeks between now and then and the COVID situation is evolving,” Atkinson said. “I think we need to follow the data. I’m happy to have a couple more weeks before we approve this plan to hear from folks and follow the progress of dealing with the virus.”

He said that while communication from administrators has been good, planning has been difficult and the district must also try to accommodate a range of opinions on reopening.

“It’s very polarizing,” Atkinson said. “I think there are a lot of people who want to be super cautious and not take risks. I certainly understand that completely. Then there are other folks (who feel that) all of us really need to get back to life as normal. Certainly some people are more acutely aware of that and feeling the affects of this pandemic more acutely. We have to look at what’s safe.”

The district is also planning to ask parents whenever possible to provide transportation for their student to and from school, as bus capacity will be significantly reduced to allow for social distancing.

A limited number of students will be scheduled per bus and students will be required to sit one per seat. Bus routes, stops and time information will be communicated digitally at least one week in advance of school reopening, according to the district’s proposed reopening plans.

This story will be updated.

