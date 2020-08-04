Where were the calls about constitutional rights being violated with the restrictions to knee-deep or waist-deep swimming because of the shark attack? No one was complaining that their rights were being taken away. I wonder if it was because they could see the shark and they got it.
Too bad they don’t get it about COVID-19.
Until everyone stops screaming about their rights, and puts on a mask, this current mess will not stop. I don’t know – maybe pretend that the virus is a shark and then you will get it.
Kelly Martin
Falmouth
