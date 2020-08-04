GRAY – Jonathan Daniel Sirois, an extraordinary father, husband, and son, died unexpectedly from natural causes on July 30, 2020. He was born on June 9, 1983, and was here with us for only 37 years. Within this short period of time he accomplished much but still had a long life to live.

After graduating from Winslow High School, Jon decided to follow in his paternal grandfather’s steps and pursue engineering at the University of Maine, graduating with a degree in Construction Management. While there he joined the Beta Theta Pi fraternity and made many life-long friends. He started his career in Washington, D. C., but returned to Maine as soon as he could and was the current Vice President of Maine Operations for Jewett Construction. He was an advocate for his profession and an active participant in Maine AGC (Associated General Contractors) and a member of the University of Maine CET Industrial Advisory Committee.

After moving back to Maine, he married the love of his life, Nicole Carrera. Together they boated, skied, golfed, and traveled, enjoying many adventures together. Their greatest accomplishment is their three-year-old daughter, Jon’s pride and joy, Cassidy Christine Sirois.

Jon always enjoyed connecting with people, discussing sports and current events, and spending time with family. To Jon, it was about the content of your character, and he never hesitated to live his life in a way that embodied what he believed, which was human equality and kindness. Through his fraternity, work, and outside interests Jon has many far-reaching friends and contacts. He was an avid collector of watches, baseball cards, and sports memorabilia.

He lives on in the heart of his wife, Nicole, daughter, Cassidy, father, Donald Sirois and wife Lisa of South China, mother, Carol Couture of Augusta, sister, Julie and husband Jacob Dinces of Tenants Harbor, stepsister, Lauren and husband Shawn Moehnke, and many more friends and family. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Abel and Doris Sirois, maternal grandparents, Raymond and Angenette Couture, and brother, Tucker Sirois.

A celebration of Jon’s life and legacy will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 6:00 pm ? 8:00 pm, at Spring Meadows Golf Club, 59 Lewiston Road, in Gray. Casual attire required.

Please always remember to take time for one more hug.

Believing you are a good person and actually being one are two completely different things. Be good and make your intentions pure.

To express condolences and to participate in Jon’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

In lieu of flowers, you may donate to http://www.freefunder.com/campaign/cassidys-dad

Guest Book