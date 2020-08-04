BRUNSWICK — With nomination papers in Freeport and Brunswick due early next month, several incumbents have said they seek reelection, while a few have opted not to run again.

Brunswick School Board Chairman Jim Grant, who represents District 5, is among those who does not plan to seek reelection. He has spent 20 years on the panel, during which time he has seen three buildings replaced, and served three times as chairman, and served on state task forces involving the Essential Programs and Services school funding formula and the Maine Learning Technology Initiative.

“While I’ll miss it greatly, it’s time for me to do something different in the final years of my professional life and for someone else to experience the joy of serving on the board,” he said. “The experience has taught me a lot and I hope I have left a positive impact on education. It was fun.”

Freeport at-large Councilor Eric Horne and District 2 Councilor Sarah Tracy both said they would not seek reelection.

Having spent eight years on the council, Tracy said, “I have thoroughly enjoyed my work with the town staff and my fellow councilors. However, it is time to make way for others to have the same opportunity and to bring fresh energy and ideas to the table. I look forward to exploring other ways that I can lend my time and skills to support the community.”

Horne called his time on the council “a great three years,” saying “(m)y decision not to run again basically came down to work/life balance.”

Town Council and School Board seats for Districts 5 and 7 and at-large are available in Brunswick. As of Tuesday morning, only at-large Councilor Kathy Wilson, who recently ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic primary nomination for state House District 49, had returned papers, according to Town Clerk Fran Smith. District 7 Councilor Jim Mason and at-large School Board member William Thompson had taken out papers.

District 5 Councilor Chris Watkinson said he is running again, as is District 7 School Board member Sarah Singer.

Nomination papers are due back to Smith’s office by 3 p.m. Sept. 4.

In Freeport, District 2 and 3 and an at-large seat are available, along with two Regional School Unit 5 Board of Directors seats, two Sewer District trustee slots and one Water District post.

As of Tuesday morning, the Freeport town clerk’s office reported papers were taken out by former councilor Edward Bradley for Town Council District 2 and School Board members Susana Hancock and Maddy Vertenten. District 3 Councilor Doug Reighley said he is undecided whether he will run again.

Nomination papers are due back by 6 p.m. Sept. 9.

