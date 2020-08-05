While runners did not be line up together Aug. 1 for the start of the 23rd TD Beach to Beacon 10K Road Race, race organizers are working to bring racers, sponsors, volunteers and fans together to celebrate the sport and the event.

The TD Beach to Beach to Beacon 10K has partnered with Outside Interactive to provide a simulation of the entire race course that will be available for free download to compatible cardio equipment. The simulator is embedded with technology that will automatically adjust the machine’s incline to emulate the terrain of the course at the viewer’s own pace, providing the closest thing to the actual race day experience.

“The TD Beach to Beacon 10K was the very first race we ever worked with and is one of our best race day simulations to date,” said Gary McNamee, Outside Interactive’s president and founder, in a written statement. “While virtual races have become a mainstay during COVID-19, Outside Interactive is upping the ante as the only company to bring the actual race course to the runner through its treadmill simulation app, with cheering spectators, rolling hills, even the Portland Head Light.

“We’ve strived to create an exact immersive race day simulation, where the treadmill runner sees and feels the course, even breaking the finisher’s tape to thousands of screaming fans. Where else can you find that? We’ve created a shared experience for fans of the TD Beach to Beacon 10k and you are the star.”

To download the TD Beach to Beacon 10K simulation app, visit the website at https://www.beach2beacon.org/event-info/interactive-course/. The app is only available for tablets.

In addition, on what would have been race day, the TD Beach to Beacon team unveiled a video that celebrates the race, including upbeat, inspiring messages and selfies from Olympic gold medalist and race founder Joan Benoit Samuelson, the executive team, many TD Beach to Beacon elite runners, long-time volunteers, wheelchair athletes and legacy runners.

“After 22 years of celebrating the running of the TD Beach to Beacon 10K, we believe it’s so important to stay connected to our wonderful race community at this time,” said Samuelson in a press release. “This race would not be possible without the hundreds of volunteers, our runners, our medical team and our sponsors. We want to acknowledge their dedication and hard work as we look forward to seeing everyone in 2021.”

