The presiding officers of the Legislature are again polling lawmakers asking them if they want to return to a special session at the Augusta Civic Center so they can finish their work on some 400 bills that were left in limbo when the legislative session adjourned in March.

Lawmakers left much of their work unfinished as Gov. Janet Mills declared a civil state of emergency and restrictions were put in place on gatherings of large groups to protect against the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

An earlier effort to return to session was rejected by members in the Republican minority of the Legislature. Late Tuesday Maine Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, and House Speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, announced they were again polling lawmakers as required by the state’s constitution. To return to a special session Gideon and Jackson need agreement from a majority of lawmakers in both the Democratic majority and Republican minority caucuses.

Republicans have previously said they only want to return to session to deal with COVID-19 pandemic-related issues and to take a vote on limiting the executive powers of Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, who has largely governed by executive order since the Legislature adjourned in March.

John Bott, a spokesman for House Republicans, said Tuesday their member were being polled as requested, and the results would be made known later in the day.

But Bott also said that Republicans were discouraged that no talks prior to announcing a new poll had taken place. “There has been no attempt to communicate with Republican leadership on this at any level,” Bott said.

Lawmakers will have 24 hours to respond to the poll.

“A vote to reconvene provides an opportunity to have a real discussion about the hardship Maine families and small businesses are experiencing and how the Maine Legislature can provide targeted relief in a way that bolsters our economy,” Gideon said in a prepared statement. “Many of us have been vocal about the critical need to address the allocation of CARES Act funding, school readiness and the impact the pandemic is having on our small businesses. Now is the time to act on those priorities.”

Maine has received more than $1.25 billion in federal funding to help in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic and while Mills has issued executive orders and financial orders to begin distributing about half of those funds to combat the virus —additional legislation would allow for a broader and possibly more targeted response.

Gideon, who is also her party’s nominee to challenge incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins in November, has been criticized by Collins’ campaign and her supporters for not convening the Legislature to take action — as state Republican lawmakers have withheld the votes that would allow that to happen.

Legislative committees have approved 162 bills in recent weeks with 74 percent of those bills passing with support from Republicans, Democrats and independents — while 48 percent of those bills received unanimous committee support, Jackson and Gideon said.

“There’s been a lot of rhetoric around a possible special session and the need to respond to urgent issues,” Jackson said. “But where I’m from, actions speak louder than words. By voting to reconvene the Legislature, Maine lawmakers will show us which lawmakers show up when we need them most and which lawmakers only say they’ll be there.”

Democrats hold commanding majorities in both the House of Representatives and the state Senate but Maine’s constitution only allows the Legislature to call itself back in with the consent of a majority of all the members.

In July, all but three legislative Republicans failed to record their vote in a poll put out by the presiding officers regarding a possible special session this month. All Democratic, independent and tribal members of the Legislature voted in favor of reconvening at the Augusta Civic Center, which would provide the space needed for lawmakers to practice physical distancing as they debate and vote on bills.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: