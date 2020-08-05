WINDHAM — Dundee Park has been temporarily closed to swimming and other water activities after high counts of E. coli bacteria were detected.
The closure will remain in effect until ongoing tests show the water is safe again, the town said.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Politics
Trump considering giving convention speech from White House
-
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox notebook: Dalbec joins taxi squad and could make debut soon
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Windham’s Dundee Park closed to water activity
-
Sports
NHL notebook: Toronto’s Muzzin out of the hospital, will not return in series
-
Nation & World
Ex-Justice Dept. official says Michael Flynn secretly ‘neutered’ Obama’s actions on Russia