Rosary rally Aug. 15

Bishop Robert Deeley will serve as the special guest at a rosary procession and rally beginning at 11 a.m. Aug.15.

The socially distanced procession will begin on Morrill Avenue by the Gorham High School access road and will end at St. Anne Church, 299 Main St.

The rally, in a drive-in format, will begin at noon. Participants will remain in their cars, which will be positioned to face the back of the church. Traffic cones will mark the lanes. Those who are unable to walk in the procession can meet the group in the church parking lot for the rally.

All are welcome, including people who have never recited the rosary. Rosaries and guidance will be available. The rally will also be livestreamed at www.maineneedsfatima.org.

Summer concert finale

The Joan Kennedy Duo will entertain at a free concert from 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Robie Softball Field, 28 Ball Park Road.

The performance concludes Gorham’s schedule of summer concerts.

Parking is at the high school, 41 Morrill Ave., or in the municipal lot at 75 South St.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on July 30 that the U.S. public debt was $26,505,315,299,968.98

