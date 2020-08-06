WEDNESDAY, September 23 at 1:00 p.m.
Like A Boss is a live Q&A business event where you can hear insightful, first-hand accounts of the realities of running a business. Our CEO and Publisher Lisa DeSisto interviews local CEOs and business leaders for a behind the scenes look at their career paths, the ups and downs of running their businesses and the trends shaping them.
About Clayton Rose
Clayton S. Rose, who was inaugurated as Bowdoin’s fifteenth president on October 17, 2015, has consistently underscored the value and essential importance of a liberal arts education for living lives of meaning, for thoughtful engagement in civic life, and for satisfaction and success in work.
Originally from San Rafael, California, Rose earned his undergraduate degree (1980) and MBA (1981) at the University of Chicago. In 2003, following a twenty-year leadership and management career in finance, he enrolled in the doctoral program in sociology at the University of Pennsylvania to study issues of race in America, earning his master’s degree in 2005 and his PhD with distinction in 2007.
Prior to his appointment as president of Bowdoin, Rose served on the faculty of the Harvard Business School, where he wrote and taught on moral leadership and ethics, among other topics. At Bowdoin, he has taught “The Moral Leader,” an interdisciplinary seminar for first-year students that considers the challenge of leadership through the reading and analysis of works of fiction and nonfiction.
Rose is a member of the board of trustees of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, the nation’s largest private supporter of academic biomedical research. He is also a member of the board of directors of Bank of America.
Clayton and Julianne Rose have two sons. Garett lives in Washington, DC, with his wife, Meredith, and their daughter, Petra, and Jordan lives in New York City with his wife, Emily. Julianne and Clayton Rose live on the Bowdoin campus with their Labrador retriever, Emmie.
