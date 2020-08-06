Maine Voices Live features 1:1 conversations between Portland Press Herald writers and notable Mainers. Audience members can experience a memorable night with a Q&A at the end.

Cynthia McFadden is the senior legal and investigative correspondent for NBC News. Her reporting appears across all platforms of NBC News and MSNBC, including NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, TODAY, Meet the Press, Dateline, and NBCNews.com.

Since joining NBC News in 2014, McFadden has covered a range of stories across the United States and around the globe, and scored many exclusive interviews and rare access. Recently, she reported on the humanitarian crisis from inside the Central African Republic (CAR), which helped to raise nearly $2 million in UNCIEF donations.

Additionally, McFadden debuted a new female-focused series on Nightly News called “Her Take with Cynthia McFadden,” where she interviewed Cindy McCain, Queen Latifah and Rosemarie Aquilina, the judge in the Larry Nassar case, all women with vastly different experiences.

During her tenure at NBC, McFadden has reported on stories that helped lead to the release of the president of the Maldives’ from political imprisonment and to the commutation of Chelsea Manning’s sentence by President Obama. She has also landed exclusive interviews with Amal Clooney and the notorious hacker known as Guccifer. Together, McFadden and the NBC News Investigative Unit have broken dozens of national security stories, from Russian involvement in the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election, to terrorism and Yemen.

Prior to joining NBC News, McFadden spent the twenty years at ABC News as a highly respected anchor and correspondent known for her diverse portfolio of powerful investigations. For 10 years, she served as a correspondent for the network’s late-night news broadcast, “Nightline.”

Her distinguished work has won many of broadcasting’s most coveted prizes, including Emmy, Peabody, duPont, Sigma Delta Chi, and Foreign Press awards.

A native of Maine, McFadden graduated Phi Beta Kappa and Summa Cum Laude from Bowdoin College, and received her law degree from Columbia University.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous