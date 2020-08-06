Gorham’s first high school building at the corner of South and Preble streets was constructed in 1868 at a cost of about $10,000. When it opened, grammar school and high school classes were held upstairs while primary grades occupied the street floor. It served as a high school until June 1939 when it was replaced by the building that now houses the Gorham Municipal Center. Courtesy / Gorham Historical Society

The original high school was converted to a fire barn with a police station on the second floor. The building was razed after a new Town Hall and public safety building opened on Main Street in 1974. The old high school lot is now green space next to Robie Gym. Courtesy / Gorham Historical Society

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, the American Journal is featuring historical highlights from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.

filed under:
American Journal community, bicentennial, gorham maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles