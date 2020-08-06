BRUNSWICK — Peacewave 2020, a day-long series of commemorations around the world of the 75th anniversary of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings that ended World War II, will include an event in Brunswick Sunday, Aug. 9.

Hundreds of activities marking the 1945 bombings start in Japan at 8:15 a.m., and are geared toward expressing the importance of nuclear abolition. Brunswick’s Town Mall will host a reading at 4 p.m. of the Sadako story by the Theater Project’s Al Miller and Rose Tuttle. Folded paper cranes, made in Japan by Hibakusha – survivors of the bombings – will be available.

Participants are asked to wear a mask and bring a blanket or lawn chair to the free event, which is sponsored by Greater Brunswick PeaceWorks, Peace Action Maine, and Maine-based Veterans for Peace and the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom.

Delegates of American and Soviet peace movements jointly proposed the “Peace Wave” at a 1987 world conference against atomic and hydrogen bombs.

“The Peace Wave campaign we are now launching will bring the global trend for a nuclear weapon-free world onto a new stage,” a PeaceWorks press release states. “Given the world facing wars and conflicts, Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, economic gap, poverty and many other critical problems, it is urgently called for to overcome the divisions and confrontations caused by ‘My Country First’ particularism, and to stop conflicts, abolish nuclear weapons and ensure that the cooperation and solidarity will prevail. Let us make the ‘Peace Wave’ a tremendous campaign by which the anti-nuclear movements, in cooperation with all other movements demanding the cut in military expenditures, protection of human lives, livings and jobs, gender equality and other vital needs, will take the lead in establishing a nuclear weapon-free, peaceful and just world.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: