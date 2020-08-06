A 67-year-old Saco woman has not been seen in nearly a week, and police are growing increasingly concerned for her well-being, issuing a news release with her photograph.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, Saco police said Bonnie Anyanwu was last seen in the city on July 31. She has been known to visit the Portland area.

Anyanwu is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is being asked to contact Saco police at 284-4535.

