Staff Writer Randy Billings of the Portland Press Herald wrote in the July 21 edition (Page A1) of the expected “wave of evictions” after the reopening of the courts Aug. 3 and the lifting of Gov. Mills’ moratorium on evictions Aug. 6.
The impact of the end of the protections against evictions of tenants will be substantial. Fortunately, there will have to be court hearings and judgments issued by neutral judges before people are actually put on the streets. For some, that is. The poor, who do not have attorneys, will not be able to successfully conduct court trials against seasoned attorneys for landlords. Nor can we expect the already-overburdened Legal Aid attorneys to challenge the entire “wave.”
What is needed is a new statute that states: If the landlord does not legally prevail in an eviction case they bring to court, the landlord should be required to pay the legal fees of the tenant. That way, at least, the poor may be able to find a lawyer who will accept the challenge of the case, win it and be paid legal fees.
Donald Fontaine
Falmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Despite ad’s claims, Sara Gideon not for Maine
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside Gray: Aug. 7
-
Scarborough Leader
Scarborough students receive honors
-
Times Record Opinion
Letter: Striking workers should take every precaution
-
Times Record Opinion
David Treadwell: Thoughts on remote possibilities
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.